How LED Stadium Upgrades and Game-Day Innovation Accelerates Growth in High School Sports

Districts nationwide continue to invest in LED videoboards to modernize shared sports facilities, elevate the student-athlete experience, and create new opportunities for community engagement and sponsorship revenue in high school athletics. Watchfire is part of the growing race to lean into digital as one of the defining trends shaping youth sports today.

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In the Houston metro area, Klein Independent School District, which serves students across five high schools, selected Watchfire to replace a 12-year-old scoreboard at its 8,000-seat Klein Memorial Stadium. This heavily used venue hosts football, soccer, track, and graduation ceremonies for multiple schools throughout the year. The district installed a 10mm Watchfire LED videoboard paired with a fixed-digit scoreboard and the Watchfire Action Package for live video and replay.

Nearly 1,500 miles away in Central Texas, Lampasas Independent School District faced a similar challenge: a nearly 20-year-old scoreboard that no longer reflected the community's ambitions for its athletes or its venue. Lampasas partnered with Watchfire to bring in a modern LED videoboard solution built for athletics, student recognition, and community events alike.

"We wanted something modern and easy to manage, with strong graphics, video capabilities, and room for advertising," said Dr. Chane Rascoe, superintendent of Lampasas ISD. "The biggest benefit is highlighting the kids. It builds pride and confidence."

(Image credit: Watchfire Signs)

In Klein, the results reinforced that vision and the relationship. Following the Klein Memorial Stadium upgrade, Klein ISD has scheduled five additional Watchfire projects across baseball fields and gymnasiums, a signal that when districts experience Watchfire's combination of performance and support, they come back. "Service is a vital piece of the puzzle," said Derek Koonts, assistant sirector of athletics for Klein ISD. "Watchfire beat the competition on price and customer service. It was a no-brainer."

Watchfire's momentum is also driven by continued product innovation. In December 2025, the company launched TouchConnect, a wireless touchscreen scoreboard controller designed to simplify game-day operations with intuitive, sport-specific layouts, purpose-built for the volunteers and staff who run high school events. TouchConnect works seamlessly with Watchfire’s Ignite Sports software, giving schools complete control over scoring, video, and venue presentation.

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“The TouchConnect eliminates the headaches coaches and operators have faced for years with complicated keypads and confusing interfaces,” said Kyle Dines, VP of sports, indoor and outdoor advertising for Watchfire. “If you know how the sport is scored, you can master the TouchConnect in under a minute.”