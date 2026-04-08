ProjX360 Launches AI Assistant for Smarter Project Management and Instant In‑Platform Support

ProjX360 has launched its new AI Assistant—designed to deliver instant support, streamline workflows, and enhance how integrators interact with their business data.

[The Pro AV World in 2026: What has Changed Since Last Year?]

The ProjX360 AI Assistant is seamlessly integrated into the platform, giving users immediate access to answers, guidance, and best practices directly within their workflow. Whether users need help navigating features, understanding processes, or finding information quickly, the AI Assistant acts as a real-time support resource—eliminating delays and reducing dependency on traditional support channels.

“Integrators don’t have time to dig through documentation or wait for answers,” said Doug Greenwald, Founder and CEO of ProjX360. “Our AI Assistant puts the power of instant knowledge directly into their hands—right inside the platform they use every day.”

Unlike generic AI tools, the ProjX360 AI Assistant is purpose-built for the AV industry. It understands the workflows, terminology, and real-world challenges integrators face—from proposals and project management to service and invoicing.

This launch marks a significant step forward in ProjX360’s mission to simplify operations for integrators by combining powerful project management with intelligent automation.

“ProjX360 has always been built around real-world workflows,” added Greenwald. “With AI, we’re taking that a step further—helping our users work smarter, faster, and with more confidence.”