LG Electronics Set to Unveil Owner-Operated AC and DC Chargers

With its 2024 introduction of its first line of AC and DC powered EV charging stations, LG Electronics is set to bring new solutions to the growing electric vehicle charger market. According to LG Business Solutions USA’s senior vice president Nicolas Min, the line will include Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers, opening new opportunities to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations.

“LG is committed to delivering systems and solutions to help U.S. commercial customers develop the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles, which is critical to the success of the industry and the nation’s clean energy goals,” Min said. “Our product roadmap supports various use cases to provide a flexible, adaptable family of EV chargers to keep America moving as electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity and capabilities.”

The new solutions will help individual businesses take part in the market without relying on third-party owner operators. By giving hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings, and other locations the opportunity to own and operate their own EV charging stations, LG will empower them to set their own rates and ensure enough capacity to meet local demands.

LG’s initial product line for the U.S. market will include Level 2 AC Chargers with a load management solution and variable current settings enabling 11kW of output power through a standard SAE J1772 connector. The Level 2 AC Charger will be designed for simple wall mounting with an optional stand that enables placement anywhere. Also planned for next year is LG’s first Level 3 DC Charger, a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175kW through CCS1 and NACS connectors1. The Level 3 model will feature a large outdoor LCD touch-screen display that can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.

Research released earlier this year by Goldman Sachs and IHS Global Insight predicts that EV sales in the United States will jump from 9 percent of total vehicle sales in 2023 to 20 percent in 2025, “and reaching a stunning 50 percent of total new vehicle sales by 2030,” Min said. “The need here cannot be overstated, and everyone has a role to play from drivers and energy producers to local governments and businesses of every size. By providing more options, LG will increase competition and innovation in the market to the benefit of drivers, businesses and society at large.”

The new LG chargers coming next year will feature LG software to enable integration with other LG infrastructure elements including digital display networks. Some models may offer additional revenue opportunities through included digital displays that can present third-party advertisements.