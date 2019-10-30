SCN 2019 Products of the Year

The staff at Systems Contractor News has chosen the most impactful pro AV products of 2019.

Peerless-AV Volta Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The latest generation of electric vehicle charging stations from Volta and Peerless-AV feature a slim, airfoil-like silhouette focused on both user experience and community impact. The station includes dual Peerless-AV 55-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays ideal for advertising and a ruggedized, optically bonded and fully-sealed weatherproof design for the utmost protection against all extreme outdoor conditions. The displays also feature ambient light sensors that adjust the screens’ brightness for a clear, crisp picture in any environment.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/peerless-av-and-volta-bring-next-level-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-to-the-market

Sony VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 Laser Projectors

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 installation laser projectors combine immersion and high brightness for midsize environments. Offering WUXGA resolution and color light output of 6,500 lumens and 5,500 lumens, respectively, the VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 use a newly-developed 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with stunning contrast, providing true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. The projectors also feature Sony’s unique super-resolution technology, “Reality Creation,” for enhanced clarity in images and text.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/sony-introduces-vpl-fhz75-and-vpl-fhz70-laser-projectors

Biamp Crowd Mics

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp’s Crowd Mics creates an extraordinary collaboration experience between presenters and live audiences. Using app-based tools, it seamlessly transforms a participant’s mobile device into a microphone and interactive response system, allowing them to have meaningful exchanges without passing around handheld microphones. A simple, easy-to-use moderator interface manages the interaction. The system’s hub, the ATOM, supports up to 1,000 mobile devices, connects to the room’s AV systems, and integrates with Biamp’s SageVue monitoring and management platform.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/blogs/3-key-insights-from-the-world-premiere-of-crowd-mics

Datapath VSN1192 Video Wall Processor

(Image credit: Datapath)

The ultimate in Datapath’s wide range of display processors, the VSN1192 is a nine-slot unit available with dual Intel Xeon E5 processors—making it one of the most powerful video wall processors available. Features include dual redundant power supplies and dual RAID-configured 240 GB SSD drives as standard, with the option to upgrade to 480 GB. Datapath’s VSN controllers are purpose-designed to drive video walls in command and control room environments on any scale, and are used in applications ranging from top-level government installations to defense and transport hubs.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/datapath-vsn1192-video-wall-controller-to-get-first-us-showing-at-infocomm-2019

Aurora Multimedia IP-24PoE+

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

The IP-24PoE+ is a 24-port PoE+/PoH+ injector that delivers power on a 10G connection. It is compatible with any standard 1G or 10G network switch and will deliver up to 30 watts of power per port. This allows for a clean installation of any 1G or 10G PD-capable device, alleviating the need for local power supply. Aurora designed the IP-24PoE+ for its IPX Series SDVoE AV over IP product line. The IP-24PoE+ can also supply power to HDBaseT PoH products providing remote powering as well. In the case of an underpowered PoE network switch, the IP-24PoE+ will provide the additional power to the ports requiring or simply add PoE+ to ports lacking. Taking up only 1RU of rack space, the IP-24PoE+ is an ideal 10G PoE+ solution for a clean installation.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/aurora-multimedia-releases-new-products-at-infocomm-2019

Digital Projection INSIGHT 4K HFR 360

(Image credit: Digital Projection)

Digital Projection has truly pushed the boundaries of display technology with its new INSIGHT 4K HFR 360, a high-frame-rate projector that can render three independent native 4K-3D viewing perspectives simultaneously. The INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 allows users to view immersive content while interacting and collaborating with one another in a one-of-a-kind shared virtual environment. With ultra-fast frame rates and onboard head-tracking technology, each user sees a unique perspective of the content that adjusts to their changing positions.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/digital-projection-to-bring-new-immersive-interactive-multi-viewer-3d-experience-to-infocomm-2019

Extron ShareLink Pro 1000

(Image credit: Extron)

ShareLink Pro 1000 enables anyone to present wired or wireless content from computers, tablets, or smartphones onto a display for easy collaboration. It supports simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device, and dynamically updates as new content is shared or removed. It has collaboration and moderator modes for both open and controlled environments. ShareLink Pro’s capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting, huddle, collaboration, and presentation spaces.



Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/extron-ships-sharelink-pro-1000-intelligent-collaboration-gateway

Adder ADDERLink INFINITY 4000

(Image credit: Adder)

The ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 is a dual-head, high-performance 4K IP KVM extender over a single fiber. It delivers pixel-perfect, color-accurate picture quality at 4K60 with USB 2.0 with fast switching. The ALIF4000 can be used as a point-to-point extender or be integrated easily into a wider matrix system, enabling KVM users to migrate to 4K without the need to rip and replace.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/adder-is-bringing-worlds-first-4k-ip-kvm-to-infocomm-2019

Harman AKG CBL Series Boundary Layer Microphones

(Image credit: Harman)

The AKG CBL Series Boundary Layer Microphones support conference rooms, education spaces, and a variety of professional use cases that can benefit from great sounding conference audio capture in large and medium-sized rooms and over the web. Featuring intuitive talk/mute controls, elegant design aesthetics, and screw terminals, the CBL Series is easy to install, easy to use, easy on the eyes ,and makes meetings sound great.

Crestron DM-NVX-350

(Image credit: Crestron)

The DM-NVX-350 is a compact AV-over-IP encoder/decoder designed to function as either a transmitter or receiver. DigitalMedia NVX technology transports ultra-high definition 4K60 4:4:4 video over 1 Gb Ethernet with no perceptible latency or loss of quality. The latest generation of Crestron’s DM NVX solution now features revolutionary Pixel Perfect Processing technology, offering the densest image with the finest detail—as good as direct source.

DVIGear DisplayNet DN-150 Series SDVoE Transmitter/Receiver

(Image credit: DVIGear)

The DisplayNet DN-150 Series brings best-in-class HDMI matrix switching performance to an all-new price point. It supports resolutions of up to 4K/60p, with zero frame latency and zero artifacts. It is fully interoperable with all SDVoE-compliant products, including the DisplayNet DN-200 Series. Available with copper or optical fiber transport, the DN-150 enables signal distances of up to 328 feet with Cat-6A twisted pair and up to 18.6 miles with single-mode fiber.

Learn more: avnetwork.com/news/dvigear-introduces-displaynet-dn-150-series

Optoma FHDQ130 QUAD LED

(Image credit: Optoma)

Optoma’s FHDQ130 QUAD LED display delivers high-quality 130-inch diagonal images with high contrast, brightness and color, with 4K UHD source compatibility. The QUAD LED all-in-one display comes pre-calibrated for a simplified installation process in under three hours, and an optional motorized stand offers flexibility and mobility. The QUAD LED boasts a 4-in-1 Surface Mount Diode layout, allowing for a smoother screen surface and a 170-degree wide viewing angle.

Read more: avnetwork.com/features/a-whole-new-pitch-for-led-displays

Audinate Dante AV

(Image credit: Audinate)

Dante AV is an integrated audio and video networking solution for manufacturers, bringing to video the benefits that make Dante a market-leading audio-over-IP solution: auto-discovery, ease of use, tight synchronization, and integrated control. Dante AV solves the problem of networked audio and video synchronization by using a single network clock for sub-microsecond accuracy. With Dante AV, audio and video signals are independently routable via easy-to-use Dante Controller software, enabling interoperability with more than 2,000 Dante-enabled audio products.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/audinate-announces-commercial-availability-of-dante-av-module

Matrox QuadHead2Go Multi-Monitor Controllers

(Image credit: Matrox)

Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers power any video wall configuration of any size, from any video source, with complete scalability and flexibility. QuadHead2Go controller appliances and cards can each drive a single video source—from 4Kp60 all the way up to 8K x 8K—across up to four displays in classic rectangular 2x2, 2x1, 3x1, 4x1, 1x2, 1x3, or 1x4 arrays, or a variety of other artistic configurations. Multiple QuadHead2Go units can be used together with Matrox or third-party graphics cards to build ultra-large-scale video walls.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/matrox-unveils-quadhead2go-multi-monitor-controllers-for-next-gen-video-walls

Kramer AFM-20DSP Audio Matrix

(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer’s AFM-20DSP audio matrix with DSP and interchangeable inputs and outputs provides configuration flexibility and eliminates I/O limitations with its 20 interchangeable analog audio ports. AFM-20DSP packs 8 AEC channels, auto feedback suppression, Dante support, built-in Hi-Z and Lo-Z 120W power amplification, complete DSP functionality powered by Xilica, and HDMI embedding and de-embedding at 4K60 4:2:0. It even boasts both fixed and open architecture, enabling AV professionals to use predefined sound configurations or configure a system from scratch. The AFM-20DSP is expected to be available in Q4 2019.

Meyer Sound ULTRA-X40 Point Source Loudspeaker

(Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Designated ULTRA-X40, Meyer Sound’s new point source loudspeaker series features a concentric driver configuration, new amplifier and processor technologies drawn from the LEO family of line array loudspeakers, a rotatable horn, an extraordinary power-to-size/weight ratio, and a wide selection of versatile rigging options. The ULTRA-X40 offers significant advantages across an exceptionally broad range of portable and installed applications. This product effectively redesigns what is possible in point source loudspeakers.

Samsung The Wall

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Wall is Samsung’s next generation of display technology, delivering a revolutionary viewing experience with pure blacks and vibrant colors. The display’s self-emitting MicroLED pixel modules produce brilliant imagery free of color filters or backlighting, enveloping viewers through elevated peak brightness and a near infinite contrast ratio. With endless applications, from retail showrooms to museums and galleries, The Wall is a versatile display that adds vibrant colors and breathtaking images to any environment.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/samsung-introduces-new-8k-digital-signage-displays-at-ise-2019

Yamaha STAGEPAS 1K Portable P.A. System

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The Yamaha STAGEPAS 1K is an all-in-one portable P.A. system that allows performers to quickly and easily transform any location into their stage. The STAGEPAS 1K portable P.A. exhibits a high standard of sound quality and sound pressure, a five-channel digital mixer, lightweight cabinet design, professional mixing functions, and simple operability. Additionally, the free STAGEPAS Editor iOS/Android app allows users to operate their remote parameter adjustments of volume and EQ.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/yamaha-launches-stagepas-1k-portable-pa-system

QSC NV Series Network Video Endpoint for the Q-SYS Ecosystem (Model NV-32-H)

(Image credit: QSC)

The Q-SYS NV-32-H is a network video endpoint native to the Q-SYS Ecosystem. It is a multistream, software-configurable HDMI encoder/decoder that enables high-quality (resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4), low-latency, and network-efficient video distribution across a standard gigabit infrastructure. It features Q-SYS Shift, which dynamically adjusts network bandwidth based on content, affording massive network savings for common meeting room content. The NV Series also offers simultaneous stream for dual-monitor rooms and integration for web conference applications.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/qsc-ships-q-sys-nv-series-optimized-for-connected-meeting-spaces

Shure TwinPlex

(Image credit: Shure)

To an audience, every single word is important—each impacts the story being told. Whether the performance is broadcast live or presented in a theater, it’s essential for speakers to be heard naturally and clearly. TwinPlex—Shure’s line of premium subminiature (5mm) omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones—stands up to the toughest conditions. The new patent-pending capsule technology offers best-in-class sound in a compact and easy-to-conceal package for applications that require professional vocal performance.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/shure-introduces-twinplex-at-nab-2019

ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP50 Series

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP50 series of interactive displays features 4K Ultra HD resolution, ultra-slim bezel design, 20-point touchscreen with enhanced latency reduction, stereo speakers with subwoofer, and a SmartPort USB port. Enabling collaboration and innovation for today’s boardrooms and classrooms, these interactive displays are “out-of-the-box” ready with integrated myViewBoard whiteboarding and ViewBoard Cast software. This series offers a variety of sizes from 55 to 98 inches and comes with multiple connectivity options.

Epson Pro L10-Series

(Image credit: Epson)

Models in the Pro L10-Series, Epson’s most compact interchangeable-lens laser projectors, offer 4K Enhancement, HDBaseT, and wide lens shift, making them ideal for large venue use—from visitor attractions to higher education, museums to corporate meeting rooms.

Read more: avnetwork.com/news/epson-will-highlight-new-laser-technology-at-infocomm-2019

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR

HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR broadcast deck ($4,995) features the reliability of HyperDeck combined with innovations including space-saving H.265 files, optional internal cache, 3D LUTs, native 8K, and HDR support. With the ability to record native 8K in H.265, customers get reduced storage costs and amazing image quality. The large touchscreen ensures a perfect view of the recording as well as control over all deck settings. Customers can add HyperDeck Extreme Control ($1,295) to transform it into a traditional broadcast deck. This means HyperDeck Extreme is an ideal solution for broadcast, live production, digital signage, and more.

Vanguard Chromium Fine Pixel Series Chip-On-Board (COB) Technology

Chip-On-Board (COB) technology solders three small LED chips—one red, one blue, one green—directly onto a PCB board. This allows for exceptionally low, very reliable pixel pitches. SMD technology below P1 is unstable. The COB manufacturing process results in a perfectly flat, uniform LED surface, allowing for a flawless encapsulation of the chips using a clear epoxy resin. The encapsulation creates a protective surface that is highly impact resistant and is a safeguard against the intrusion of humidity. It is also anti-static, anti-dust, and waterproof on the front of the display. COB technology is a two-step manufacturing process, as opposed to the four-step SMD process. COB technology is up to ten times more reliable than SMD (10/ppm vs. 50–100/ppm).