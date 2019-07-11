DVIGear Introduces DisplayNet DN-150 Series

The What: DVIGear has introduced the DN-150 Series, the latest in its DisplayNet line of products. Based on the SDVoE standard, the DN-150 Series provides full interoperability with other SDVoE products, including the DisplayNet DN-200 Series, enabling enhanced system flexibility, while reducing overall system cost.

The What Else: The DN-150 Series delivers high scalability, fast matrix switching, zero-frame latency, and zero-artifact image quality. The devices distribute signals with resolutions of up to 4K/60 (4:4:4) with 8-bit color, or 4K/60 (4:2:2) with 10- or 12-bit color. Like other DisplayNet products, these units provide independent multi-layer routing of HDMI audio and video signals, as well as IR, RS-232, analog audio, and 1GbE. The DN-150 Series is available with either copper or optical fiber transport, enabling signal extension distances of up to 100 meters (328 feet) with Cat-6A twisted pair and up to 30km (18.6 miles) with single-mode fiber.

The Bottom Line: The DN-150 Series is designed to blend performance and value for IP-based AV signal distribution applications. Starting at under $1,000 per endpoint, the DN-150 Series utilizes SDVoE technology in a fanless, low-profile case that can be mounted unobtrusively in nearly any location. The DN-150 Series will be available in September 2019, with a starting price of $995 per unit.