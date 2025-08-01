SCN Goes Back to School—Get the August Issue Today!

By ( Systems Contractor News ) published

It's August, and that means colleges and school districts are reopening their doors.

Back to School Logo
(Image credit: Future)

Get your FREE copy of SCN Magazine here.

It's August, and that means colleges are reopening their doors and school districts are about to be back in session. SCN went inside the hallowed walls of learning, looking at immersive classrooms, esports, how HETMA is keeping pace with tech expectations, and why Sharath Abraham thinks we are all freshmen again.

[While You're At It, Subscribe to the FREE SCN Newsletter]

An esports lab dons the cover of SCN Magazine.

(Image credit: Future)

Also Inside

This month, Mark J. Pescatore sat down with VITEX to talk about the growing role of IP video in high-end hospitality. Jennifer Guhl goes inside PBS Appalachia Virginia's casino-based studio. David J. Danto gives his latest tech perspective. And, as always, we cover the big Pro AV newsmakers of the month, take a look at shiny, new products, and bring you the latest and biggest news from around Pro AV.

Subscribe today! It's free! Want the biggest news to your inbox, five days a week. Then subscribe to the FREE SCN Newsletter as well!

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.