Sony Introduces VPL-FHZ75 & VPL-FHZ70 Laser Projectors

The What: Sony has introduced two new installation model laser projectors, the VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70. The new additions cater to the increased market demand for immersive and high brightness projection in midsize environments such as schools, corporations, churches, museums, and entertainment installations.

Sony introduces the VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 laser projectors

The What Else: Offering WUXGA resolution and color light output of 6500lm and 5500lm, respectively, the VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 use a 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with contrast, offering true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. Developed for BRAVIA displays and high-end home theater projectors, Sony’s super-resolution technology "Reality Creation" analyzes images to the pixel level to enhance clarity in every detail. Combining high contrast with the benefits of Reality Creation, the VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 provide clarity in images and text.

Both models come with an "intelligent setting" feature developed using Sony’s long-term experience in laser projection, careful research, and detailed feedback from customers. This new feature simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projectors’ environment. The products’ four pre-set modes include: meeting/classrooms, museums, entertainment venues, and multi-screen setups. These modes enable users to optimize the projectors’ performance in relation to each environment, whether it’s adapting to a well-lit meeting room where brightness is most important, quiet environments such as museums requiring low noise level, or multi-screen usage where color matching is essential.

The Bottom Line: With their compact, light-weight and unobtrusive design, the VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 offer installation flexibility in any environment – even in buildings that may operate in imperfect ambient light settings, or that include unusually shaped rooms. The projectors can also be placed in higher-positions than ever before thanks to their industry-widest lens shift capability of Vertical +70%. This offers more options for where the projectors can be positioned, and it ensures that the presenter or visitors will not be distracted by the projector’s light source. In addition, without using keystone, there is virtually no distortion of the image nor digital noise ensuring continuous high picture quality with sharp focus and high brightness.

The VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-FHZ70 are planned to be available in spring 2019 and will come in both black and white finishes.