Vote Today for the SCN Installation Product Awards 2025

Time to make your vote count for some of Pro AV's best new products! Voting is open for the SCN Installation Product Awards 2025. But time is short—voting closes on Friday, May 30, so don't wait.

Dozens of products are spread across 12 categories, including two new categories for 2025: Most Innovative KVM Solution and Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed). A research area is included on the website, so you can learn more about every nominated product and be an informed voter.

Winners will be announced the day before the InfoComm 2025 show floor opens next month in Orlando, FL, during a special ceremony at the Orange County Convention Center.

Vote here!