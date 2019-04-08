Shure Introduces TwinPlex at NAB 2019

The What: At NAB 2019, Shure unveiled TwinPlex—a new line of subminiature (5 mm) omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones. Designed to stand up to the toughest conditions, TwinPlex provides natural audio at both high and low frequency when professional vocal performance is a must, according to the company.

The What Else: TwinPlex consists of four lavaliers (TL45, TL46, TL47, TL48) and a light, fully-adjustable headset microphone (TH53) in multiple colors with accessories and options. Shure says the dual-diaphragm omnidirectional design yields off-axis consistency and low self-noise creating lifelike vocal clarity and warmth.

“In developing TwinPlex, we gathered valuable input from leading industry professionals at every stage of the process and extensively tested prototypes to ensure we were ready,” said John Born, senior global product manager, Shure. “This resulted in a comprehensive portfolio of more than 60 versions in a variety of color, connector, cable, frequency response, and sensitivity to meet the demands of any application when you need amazing sound quality and unprecedented durability.”

The Bottom Line: Available in 1.1 mm and 1.6 mm options, the paintable cables are designed to be immune to kinks and memory effects, resulting in flex performance due to a spiral construction with redundant shielding. The superhydrophobic coating and interchangeable sweat-resistant frequency caps keep perspiration and moisture from upstaging the audio, while the medical-grade cable technology flexes to fit the costume design and demanding schedules that often come with associated uses.

Select models of TwinPlex are now available and the product can be seen in Booth C6014 at NAB 2019.