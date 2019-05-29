Epson Will Highlight New Laser Technology at InfoComm 2019

Epson plans to showcase its newest laser projector technology at InfoComm 2019. Its new range of compact, interchangeable-lens Pro L10-Series laser projectors, the new Pro L30000U, and ELPLX01 and ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lenses will be on display in Booth 2129.

Epson Pro L10 Series

“We are excited to bring our most impressive projector lineup to-date to InfoComm this year—as the first time we are showcasing these new products in the U.S.,” said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America. “From our newest compact, interchangeable-lens installation laser projectors to our brightest projector ever, this showcase will demonstrate the high impact display technology for which Epson is known.”

In addition to its large venue laser projection lineup, Epson’s booth will feature Moverio augmented reality smart glasses solutions and BrightLink interactive display technologies. Epson LightScene will also be on display, demonstrating digital customer experiences for retail, hospitality, and more.

To learn more, visit Epson in Booth 2129 at InfoComm 2019.