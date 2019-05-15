Adder is Bringing ‘World's First’ 4K IP KVM to InfoComm 2019

Adder Technology will showcase its ADDERLink Infinity 4000 Series (ALIF4000) at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2569.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

ADDERLink Finity 4000 Series

Adder calls the product the "world’s first" dual-head, high performance 4K IP KVM matrix over a single fiber; it is designed to meet the 4K needs of systems integrators and the pro AV/digital signage market.

The ALIF4000 reaches the market at a critical time when many industries have now accepted 4K as the industry standard.

“We’ve been delighted by the response to the ALIF4000 since its launch earlier this year, and now we are really excited to bring the product to Infocomm," said Tim Conway, VP Americas, Adder. "The introduction of the ALIF4000 into the ADDERLink Infinity range means our customers can continue to reap the rewards of their existing network but now with the addition of 4K video support.”

At InfoComm 2019, Adder will also showcase the latest addition to its ADDERLink ipeps range of remote access solutions, the ADDERLink ipeps+ which brings enhanced remote access functionality to industries where security and video quality are business-critical.