Matrox Unveils QuadHead2Go Multi-Monitor Controllers for Next-Gen Video Walls

The What: Matrox has launched the Matrox QuadHead2Go Series, a range of multi-monitor controllers designed to deliver an easier, more convenient way to deploy next-generation video walls.

The What Else: Capable of driving four displays from one signal, these controller appliances and PCI Express cards provide complete video wall scalability and flexibility by powering video walls of any type and size—while delivering image quality across high-impact configurations. OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers specializing in original and creative designs can use the included Matrox PowerWall software to configure the latest emerging, large-scale, and artistic video walls.

QuadHead2Go controllers capture a single 4Kp60 video signal for display across up to four Full HD 1920x1200 screens. The input content could be from any source—including professional graphics cards and integrated GPUs, digital signage players, laptops, and more—while displays can be arranged in classic rectangular 2x2, 2x1, 3x1, 4x1, 1x2, 1x3, or 1x4 setups, or a variety of other artistic configurations. Multiple QuadHead2Go units can be used together to easily build ultra-large video walls under any operating system, including Microsoft Windows 10 and Linux.

QuadHead2Go guarantees out-of-the-box plug and play when using the default 2x2 landscape configuration, without having to install software or connect to a video source. On-device buttons on the appliance enable users to cycle through pre-set configurations to select and set the display layout, as well as access pre-saved images to set up display positions and fine-tune bezel-displaced pixels.

The Bottom Line: Matrox PowerWall is an advanced, yet easy-to-use management software that allows users to work in offline mode to customize configurations and control the display outputs independently. The Matrox QuadHead2Go REST API is also available for integrators and developers looking to create custom functions and applications.

Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers, in both appliance (part number: Q2G-DP4K) and card (part number: Q2G-DP4K-C) form factors, will be available in Q3 2019. The company will also display the products at InfoComm 2019, in booth 3055.