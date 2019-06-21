Yamaha launches STAGEPAS 1K portable PA system

The What: Yamaha has launched the STAGEPAS 1K portable PA system, improving upon previous models with a more powerful yet compact system and STAGEPAS Editor iOS/Android app.

The What Else: The STAGEPAS 1K is driven by a high-frequency array speaker packed with 10 small-diameter 1.5" drivers that provide professional-level accuracy and clarity. The system features a 1000W Class-D amplifier, a significant upgrade in power from its predecessors, the STAGEPAS 600BT and STAGEPAS 400BT. A 12" subwoofer was developed to simultaneously house the sizable speaker and improve portability with its streamlined construction and reduced weight. To provide a clearer, stronger, distortion-free low end, Yamaha added the company’s own Twisted Flare Port technology to the subwoofer to effectively reduce wind noise in the bass reflex port. The array speaker is affixed to the subwoofer cabinet, requiring no cables or speaker stands, for a fast and easy setup.

The free STAGEPAS Editor iOS/Android app allows users to operate their remote parameter adjustments of volume and EQ. Additionally, to enable a more efficient rehearsal and performance workflow, settings may be saved and recalled for future sessions.

The 5-channel digital mixer, located in the back of the subwoofer, features three channels of mono microphone/line inputs and stereo inputs, with two of the mono input channels fitted with Hi-Z connectivity for direct input of acoustic-electric guitars and other instruments. Like its predecessors, this mixer supports 1/8" mini jacks, playback with Bluetooth devices, as well as a range of input sources from instruments to CD players, PCs, and smartphones. The mixer also comes equipped with professional-level sound engineering tools, including 1-Knob EQ that handles multi-band processing simultaneously, high-quality SPX digital reverb and an output mode feature to adjust optimized compression settings to suit various applications, such as speech or music. By selecting the setting closest to the application, a more professional edge can be added to the sound without having to learn difficult compression/sound engineering principles.

The system also includes a carrying case to protect the speaker during transportation and storage, along with an optional DL-SP1K dolly for more convenient transportation.

The Bottom Line: The STAGEPAS 1K is due to ship in early fall of 2019. Pricing is TBD.