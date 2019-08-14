Peerless-AV and Volta Bring Next-Level Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to the Market

The What: Peerless-AV has released the newest generation of electric vehicle charging stations, created in partnership with Volta. The new kiosks provide a seamless, simple, and free charging experience that fuels transportation while inspiring positive change in the adoption of electric vehicles.

The What Else: The latest generation of its electric vehicle charging station features a slim airfoil-like silhouette with a design focused on both user experience and community impact. Throughout the charging process, the station communicates real-time status updates to users using emotive and intuitive external lighting. The station includes dual displays built to meet the needs of brick-and-mortar locations seeking amenities that increase consumer traffic.

“We are proud of our partnership with Volta and are grateful for the opportunity to play an important role in their vehicle charging network that addresses the needs of drivers, site partners, advertisers, and the overall community,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president, Peerless-AV. “Utilizing the latest technology, including our fully-sealed Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays, and an exquisite design, we are able to draw more attention to the stations, thus creating more awareness and opportunity for clean energy.”

The new Volta charging station features Peerless-AV’s 55-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays. The ruggedized, optically bonded, and fully-sealed weatherproof design offers protection against all extreme outdoor conditions, such as rain, snow, sleet, dust, insects, and pressure washing. The Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display is also equipped with ambient light sensors to automatically and gradually adjust the screen’s brightness based on the surrounding conditions, providing a clear, crisp picture in direct sunlight, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: New charging station locations are confirmed and coordinated using data modeling to map current demand and predict future growth. With stations in nine of the nation’s top 20 electric vehicle markets, regional networks are thoughtfully expanded to lead local electric vehicle market penetration. With this new generation of free charging stations installed around the U.S., Peerless-AV and Volta say they are are" looking forward to continued innovation and making communities better by using technology as a force for social change."