Digital Projection to Bring New Immersive, Interactive Multi-viewer 3D Experience to InfoComm 2019

Digital Projection (DP) says it will be pushing the boundaries of imaging technology at InfoComm 2019 with a wide-range of new, application enabling visual solutions—including an immersive, interactive multi-viewer 3D experience.

At the show in Booth 1642, DP will introduce its new INSIGHT 4K HFR 360—a high frame-rate solution for creating immersive, collaborative, and interactive 3D experiences.

To learn more about the INSIGHT 4K HFR 360, watch the video below.

To showcase the new INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 at InfoComm 2019, DP says it is partnering with Mechdyne to present a remarkable virtual experience that you will not want to miss!

To see the virtual experience and and learn more about other DP products, visit Booth 1642 at InfoComm 2019.