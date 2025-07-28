Pro AV Newsmakers: Extron, Planar, L-Acoustics, and Much More

It was another big week in Pro AV news. People were appointed, partnerships were announced, and anniversaries were celebrated. Here's your Monday roundup of the week that was.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Planar Appoints Filip Cogghe as VP of Europe

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar welcomed Filip Cogghe as VP of sales, marketing and service for Europe. Cogghe joins the company with more than 25 years of experience in the AV and display technology industries, most recently serving as sales director for global and strategic corporate sales at Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe GmbH. There he played a pivotal role in forming and executing global sales strategies.

“It is an absolute privilege to spearhead efforts for a company that continues to push the boundaries of innovation in visual display technology,” said Cogghe. “I join the organization at a time of exciting momentum with industry-leading product developments on the horizon. I look forward to leveraging my deep market knowledge and client-centric approach to help drive the company’s efforts in Europe to an even brighter future.”

USSI Global Promotes Eric Webb

(Image credit: USSI Global)

USSI Global promoted Eric Webb to VP of information technology and logistics. He has been with the company for 16 years and spent the last five years as director of IT and logistics.

In his new role, Webb leads operations for IT and logistics, encompassing depot repair services and field-based electronic repairs. The company’s repair efforts support digital signage and more in a number of vertical markets, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Extron and CENTEGIX: Empowering Safer Campuses

Extron announced a partnership with CENTEGIX, known for its rapid incident response technology. This collaboration integrates the CENTEGIX Safety Platform with the Extron GlobalViewer Campus Communication Suite to further enhance the powerful combination of bells, public address announcements, intercom, visual messaging, and network monitoring and control of classroom AV with wearable school safety technology.

The integration offers several key benefits including equipping teachers and staff to discreetly request assistance when needed, enabling immediate focused or campus-wide audio and visual notifications, and cultivating a safe place where learning can thrive.

Jetbuilt Announces 6th Annual Global User Summit in Nashville

Jetbuilt is holding its 6th Annual Global User Summit, which is set to take place October 16–17, 2025, at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, TN. This two-day event brings together Jetbuilt users from around the world for learning, connection and collaboration. The Global User Summit is designed to provide valuable insights into the Jetbuilt platform, offering in-depth discussions, open dialogue and powerful networking opportunities that help shape the future of Jetbuilt.

The Global User Summit has evolved into a cornerstone event for the Jetbuilt community, providing an opportunity to connect in person with peers and industry leaders. Attendees will spend two days exploring the depth of Jetbuilt’s capabilities with members of the Jetbuilt team, including founder Paul Dexter, Tom Peters, Matthew Mickels and others. Their presentations will serve as a launchpad for discussion, as attendees are encouraged to bring their questions, share their challenges and offer insight into how they use Jetbuilt in their everyday work. The conversations at the Global User Summit often spark new ideas and workflows, many of which have directly influenced the evolution of the Jetbuilt platform over the years.

Alongside in-depth sessions, participants can expect a fun and informal environment filled with genuine connections throughout the event, including the signature evening cocktail gathering. The Global User Summit brings together professionals to refine their processes, gain fresh perspectives and build lasting relationships. Hearing how others have solved challenges or implemented creative workflows often provides the missing link to unlock new levels of efficiency and success in future projects.

J. Ross Publishing Releases Acoustic Essentials for Architects

J. Ross Publishing released Acoustic Essentials for Architects, now available in paperback and e-book formats through all major online retailers.

Authored by Michael Fay, a 45-year veteran AV and acoustical design engineer and former editor of Recording Engineer/Producer magazine, the book introduces many fundamentals as well as practical insights into the acoustic principles that shape our built environments. Presented in a low-tech, conversational tone, it offers clear explanations, examples, and real-world relevance—bridging the gap between architectural design and acoustical performance.

K-array Launches Elearning Platform

K-array launched its new online elearning platform, enabling on demand access to high-quality training on K-array products and technologies. The courses are AVIXA certified, meaning learners can collect Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Units, required for maintaining their continuing professional development.

A full portfolio of courses will be available on the elearning platform, covering topics from system design and installation to expert-level insights into different product types and ranges. The first courses available, K-array Certified Designer and K-array Certified Installer, provide valuable tools for equipping AV integrators and consultants with the knowledge required to design and build high-quality integrated K-array audio systems and maintain them via K-array’s suite of software solutions for monitoring and control. A KSCAPE certified integrator course is currently in development. Each course provides two AVIXA CTS Renewal Units upon completion, as well as an official K-array certificate.

Importantly, all K-array Certified courses are available free of charge via the online elearning portal and are curated by K-array’s Daniele Mochi, who has a strong legacy of leading the brand’s popular K-Experience in-person workshops and trainings

L-Acoustics Invests in French-Based MagREEsource

L-Acoustics announced its strategic investment in French-based MagREEsource. It has also established exclusive partner rights in the professional audio industry for sustainable and sovereign, European-based rare earth magnets critical to loudspeaker manufacturing.

This partnership introduces a breakthrough circular economy model for the professional audio industry through innovative magnet recycling and manufacturing technology. By investing in MagREEsource, L-Acoustics is supporting a startup partner that will allow the loudspeaker manufacturer to significantly reduce its environmental footprint while diversifying its supply sources for neodymium magnets essential to loudspeaker manufacturing.

For L-Acoustics, this collaboration represents a transformative approach to sustainable manufacturing in the audio industry. The proprietary recycling technology of MagREEsource enables 100% recovery of neodymium magnets from various sources, including loudspeakers, electric vehicle engines, and wind turbines generators, transforming them into high-performance magnets made with 100% recycled material. This circular process drastically reduces the environmental impact compared to traditional magnet production methods.

Laia North America Opens New Demo Lab

Laia Technologies North America has opened its new Demo Lab in Fairfield, NJ. The company will be demonstrating, by appointment, their full breadth of cameras that work seamlessly with audio solutions from top manufacturing partners. And they will demonstrate their breakthrough camera set-up and control software that’s revolutionizing how camera ecosystems are being deployed.

Laia’s new lab features various top audio manufacturers, and will allow customers through in-person demos—or remotely via Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, WebEx, and other platforms—to demo Laia hardware and software solutions.

Nanolumens, Tampa Airport Elevate Partnership

For nearly a decade, TPA has relied on Nanolumens as its trusted LED provider, continuously investing in new technologies to enhance the passenger experience. From the airport’s first major LED installation to its most recent upgrades, Nanolumens has played a crucial role in bringing TPA’s digital vision to life. As the airport expands and modernizes, its partnership with Nanolumens ensures that travelers are met with vibrant, high-quality displays that provide essential information and engaging content.

Recently, TPA announced a significant investment in its future by constructing Airside D, a 16-gate terminal designed to accommodate the region’s growing tourism, population and business needs. Set to open in 2028, the $1.5 billion facility will serve as TPA’s primary international arrivals and departures hub, helping the airport expand its capacity to welcome 35 million passengers annually by 2037. There are plans to incorporate LED across the entire back wall and developing the Airside D terminal, which will feature significant LED installations. Nanolumens and our other partners will play a crucial role in these expansions over the next decade.

NEUTRIK Races Into 50 Years of Innovation and Connection

Neutrik Group celebrated the 50th anniversary of NEUTRIK with a dynamic and heartfelt event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC, just minutes from the company’s Americas headquarters.

Held on July 10, the milestone gathering brought together numerous attendees, including employees, customers, partners, dealers and distributors from across the region. With a theme inspired by speed, performance and innovation—all qualities shared by both NEUTRIK and NASCAR—the evening blended nostalgia, gratitude and forward momentum.

A centerpiece video and photo montage honored NEUTRIK’s 50-year legacy, highlighting breakthrough innovations, key partnerships and the dedicated people who shaped the company into a global connectivity leader. Among the evening’s highlights were the unique NASCAR Hall of Fame venue and bringing all of the company’s top partners together for one dynamic event. The program included remarks from Neutrik Group's new CEO Lukas von Arx. In his speech, he acknowledged the company’s roots and emphasized its continued dedication to engineering excellence and customer partnerships.

Xilica Joins PAVSC as Partner

Xilica announced its partnership with the Professional Audio Visual Society of Canada (PAVSC), a new national organization dedicated to supporting the Canadian AV channel and advancing the success of Canadian integrators, consultants, and manufacturers.

As the first official partner, Xilica brings over two decades of experience in audio-visual innovation and market leadership to PAVSC. The move reinforces the company’s interest in building a stronger Canadian AV industry, providing a collaborative platform for professionals to grow, share knowledge, and shape the future of AV.

Through its partnership with PAVSC, Xilica aims to share best practices, nurture emerging talent, and support local integrators with tools to succeed in today’s hybrid working and learning environments.