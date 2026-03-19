The Future of Conferencing and Collaboration Comes to InfoComm 2026

InfoComm 2026 will showcase the technologies, strategies, and real-world deployments shaping the next era of conferencing and collaboration from June 13–19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with exhibits June 17–19.

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As hybrid work evolves and AI becomes embedded in meeting platforms, enterprise organizations are rethinking everything from room design and interoperability to “Day 2” support and long-term ROI. At InfoComm 2026, attendees will hear directly from Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Logitech, Zoom, Lenovo, Visa, Capital Group, and other industry leaders driving that transformation.

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“Conferencing and collaboration is no longer just about connecting people, it’s about creating intelligent, inclusive, and secure environments that support how modern organizations actually work,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm 2026 brings together the platforms, devices, enterprise case studies, and forward-looking discussions that define the future of integrated collaboration.”

AI and Intelligent Collaboration Take Center Stage

AI-powered collaboration will be a defining theme across the week. Sessions such as “AI Enhanced Meeting Spaces: Designing for Inclusivity, Efficiency, and Smart Automation” and “The ROI of Intelligent Collaboration Spaces” will feature leaders from Logitech, Microsoft, Lenovo, Huddly, and AstraZeneca exploring how AI is transforming meeting equity, automation, and measurable business impact.

Platform leaders will also spotlight the evolution of intelligent meeting experiences in sessions including “Unlock Meeting Equity with Google Meet AI and Logitech Room Solutions” and “AV as a Neural Network: The Architecture of Intelligent Space Design.”

Enterprise Deployment at Scale

Beyond innovation, InfoComm 2026 will focus on the operational realities of deploying and supporting collaboration environments across global enterprises. Highlights include: “Enterprise AV Deployment at Scale: Case Study” with NETGEAR AV and CTI; "Crafting Enterprise AV Standards for the Modern Workplace” featuring Logitech, AVI-SPL, Microsoft, Visa, and Steelcase; and “Day 2 Ops for Microsoft Teams Integration,” offering real-world insights into post-deployment support.

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Sessions such as “Designing and Deploying AV Systems Globally at Scale–The Google Experience” will provide a look inside large-scale global collaboration strategies.

Collaboration from the Show Floor and Broadcast and Experience

As enterprise communications become more sophisticated, collaboration increasingly overlaps with broadcast-quality production. “Lessons Learned: Designing Corporate Studios” and “UC-Powered Broadcast Studios: How IT Teams Deliver Studio-Quality Production with Zoom and Microsoft” will explore how organizations are building studio-grade environments powered by unified communications platforms.



In Central Hall, attendees will find a broad range of conferencing and collaboration technologies including AI-powered meeting assistants, conferencing cameras, wireless presentation systems, room booking platforms, and unified communications solutions, demonstrating how modern workplaces are becoming more intelligent, interoperable, and human-centered.

The Smart Workplace, powered by FORTÉ, is an all-new immersive experience on the show floor that will provide a real-world view into how these technologies come together in practice, showcasing integrated environments that support AI-enabled collaboration, immersive meeting experiences, and enterprise communications workflows.

Two Future Workplace show floor tours will guide attendees through collaboration technologies in real-world applications, reinforcing InfoComm’s role as the place to see how integrated solutions perform at scale.