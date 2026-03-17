Pro AV Acquisition News: Barco Adds High-End Audio Firm VerVent

Barco has reached an agreement in principle to acquire 100% of the shares of French-British premium audio company VerVent Audio Holding. The company, which is based in Saint-Étienne, designs and manufactures high-end audio systems under the Focal and Naim brands.

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VerVent’s portfolio spans loudspeakers, immersive and active audio solutions, headphones, studio monitors and automotive and yachting OEM systems. Its strong global retail and distribution network, including more than 80 boutiques and thousands of sales points, provides an immediate platform for go-to-market acceleration.

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The enterprise value of the acquisition is about €135m and the transaction will be financed with Barco’s own funds. After closing, VerVent will be integrated into Barco’s entertainment division. The acquisition will facilitate Barco’s evolution towards integrated AV solutions, offering high‑end visualization and audio solutions to consumer and professional customers.

Beyond the home and consumer segment, the deal will also create opportunities to develop integrated AV propositions in home cinema, public spaces, and professional cinema. "By welcoming VerVent and its iconic Focal and Naim brands into the Barco family, we accelerate our strategy to deliver fully integrated solutions where image and sound reinforce each other seamlessly," An Steegen, Barco’s chief executive, said. “The addition of high‑fidelity audio strengthens the overall experience of our offering across high‑end residential and broader consumer/home entertainment environments, as well as in professional markets."