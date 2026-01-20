Pro AV Newsmakers: CEDIA Welcomes First Woman Chairperson; AVPro Global Appoints New CEO

There were a lot of people on the move last week. SCN Hall of Famer, Kirsten Nelson, joined Extron and Amanda Wildman became the first woman to hold the chairperson role in CEDIA’s history. There were plenty more, so get caught up on the week that was below.

[SCN's ISE Insiders 2026]

People News

(Image credit: Future)

AtlasIED Appoints Joey Palkowitch as Director of Commercial Audio Sales

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED appointed Joey Palkowitch as director of commercial audio sales. In this role, Palkowitch will lead the company’s commercial audio strategy and market development efforts across key verticals, including education, industrial, corporate, and hospitality.

With over a decade of experience in driving commercial audio growth, Palkowitch is well positioned to take AtlasIED to the next level. He specializes in building high-performing sales teams, leading strategic partnerships, and executing scalable go-to-market strategies across complex ecosystems. Palkowitch has worked for multiple leading manufacturers and distributors to serve the integration, consultant, and end-user channels in the commercial audiovisual industry.

Palkowitch works with the AtlasIED sales staff, independent manufacturer reps, and key partners to help grow and strengthen channel relationships and increase sales in strategically targeted verticals. Additionally, his role is integral in bringing feedback from the field to product and engineering teams to help develop solutions specific to integrators’ challenges.

AVPro Global Names Matt Murray CEO

(Image credit: AVPro)

AVPro Global appointed Matt Murray, formerly chief technology officer, as chief executive officer while AVPro founder Jeff Murray transitions from CEO to chairman of the board. Matt, a seasoned senior leader who, alongside his father, built the foundation of AVPro, now leads the organization’s day‑to‑day and long‑term operations. Matt assumes overall leadership of the enterprise while Jeff, remains deeply engaged in strategy, governance, and mentoring. This planned generational leadership evolution honors AVPro’s heritage and opens new dimensions for future growth and innovation.

Matt’s appointment as CEO reflects his long‑standing commitment to AVPro’s customers, employees, and products, demonstrated by the way he has architected the company’s backbone and growth engine over the past decade. He has led the build‑out of AVPro’s operational infrastructure, including implementing the ERP platform (Enterprise Resource Planning), establishing a disciplined new product development system, and expanding the brand portfolio, which now serves a wide range of residential and commercial AV partners. With this experience and customer‑first mindset, Matt is well positioned to guide AVPro into its next phase, delivering innovative solutions while strengthening the culture and capabilities that have made the company a trusted partner around the world.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CEDIA Welcomes New Board Members and Officers

(Image credit: CEDIA)

CEDIA welcomed several additions to its Global Board of Directors for the 2026-2028 term. Following a slate vote approved by CEDIA members, integrators Rich Green of Rich Green Design, Jennifer Mallett of Level Up Automation, and James Ratcliffe of Homeplay have now assumed their positions as board directors. Joining them will be board-appointed members, Kris Hogg of Samsung and Maryellen Oswald of Somfy.

The newly elected slate of officers forming the executive committee will be led by chairperson Amanda Wildman. An integrator and president/owner of TruMedia Home, Wildman becomes the first woman to hold the chairperson role in CEDIA’s history. Alongside her, Edward Gilmore will serve as vice chairperson, Stuart Tickle as treasurer, and James Chen as secretary. Former chairperson Alex Capecelatro will assume the role of Immediate past chairperson and remain on the executive committee.

The DAK Group Welcomes Denis Pozigun

(Image credit: The DAK Group)

Denis Pozigun, a globally recognized operating executive and M&A strategist with two decades of experience has joined The DAK Group's Integrated Systems and Live Experiences Practice. Pozigun brings deep sector expertise spanning integrated systems, mission-critical environments, broadcast, and live events.

Most recently, Pozigun led the global AV practice at Convergint, where he oversaw complex, multinational operations serving enterprise and mission-critical clients. Prior to that, he played a key role in international expansion initiatives at Diversified, giving him a first-hand perspective on platform scaling, cross-border integration, and value creation in highly technical environments.

At The DAK Group, Pozigun works closely with Ari Fuchs, managing director, to advise owners and investors navigating increasingly sophisticated M&A processes across the integrated systems and live experiences sectors. His operator-focused background enhances DAK’s ability to help clients translate operational complexity into clear equity narratives and position their businesses for premium outcomes.

Extron Welcomes SCN Hall of Famer Kirsten Nelson as New PR Manager

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron appointed SCN Hall of Famer Kirsten Nelson as public relations manager. Nelson has over 25 years of experience in the Pro AV industry, encompassing publishing, journalism, technology communications, event programming, and hosting. Her background in editorial direction and content strategy will enhance Extron’s communications and strengthen its relationships.

Nelson’s career highlights include serving as lead editor at Systems Contractor News for over 16 years and co-founded Residential Systems magazine. She created and launched multiple editorial franchises that continue today, including the SCN Nine, the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list, the SCN Hall of Fame, and Executive Q&A interview series. Nelson won the WAVE (Women in AV) Mentor Award in 2013 and was named to the SCN Hall of Fame in 2025. Her efforts have contributed to major industry initiatives, including AVIXA’s Center Stage at InfoComm. She also founded Cohort Assemble, an event series that focuses on creative technology and immersive experience design. Her appointment reflects Extron’s ongoing commitment to thought leadership and strategic communications.

Pliant Technologies Expands Sales Team

(Image credit: Pliant Technologies)

Pliant Technologies appointed Adam Grede as the company’s new regional sales manager. In this role, Grede supports all sales efforts for Pliant products to serve customers on the West Coast as well as across North America.

Based in Southern California, Grede joins a geographically diverse but tightly integrated sales team, working closely with regional sales manager Matthew Lott based in the New York metro area, and sales administrator Kathy Belcher, who operates from Pliant’s headquarters in Auburn, AL. Together, the team will work as a unified group to ensure responsive, consistent support across all regions.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

cavlo Trade Show Reformats and Returns to Music City

The cavlo Trade Show is returning to the entertainment mecca of Nashville, TN, for its spring 2026 show. cavlo will bring the professional AVL community together at the Embassy Suites Murfreesboro for a two-day event. The regional audio, video, and lighting technology trade show will feature nearly 50 exhibitors, a free welcome reception, and educational breakout sessions for attendees.

cavlo will take place on April 22-23rd at the Embassy Suites Murfreesboro, just outside Nashville. The show floor opens at 4:00pm on the 22nd, with the complimentary Welcome Reception from 5-7:00pm; the show resumes on the 23rd at 9:00am. Breakout sessions begin at 1:00pm on the 22nd and continue on the 23rd. With discussion panels and educational sessions led by professionals in the design, integration, production and end-user communities. cavlo promises to be a great opportunity for AVL folks in the Southeastern US to convene. Complimentary registration to attend the show will open on Monday, February 23rd. cavlo is a trade-only event. For more information on exhibiting or sponsoring, or to register to attend, visit http://www.cavlo.tech.

DirectOut Expands into the US with New Subsidiary

DirectOut launched DirectOut LLC, its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary following recent strong growth and after more than 15 years of presence in the United States through its distribution partners. DirectOut LLC operates as a fully owned subsidiary of DirectOut GmbH but with a high degree of autonomy, enabling the team to respond quickly to the specific needs of the U.S. professional audio market. The company’s new headquarters in Fort Wayne, IN, also house its U.S. warehouse, streamlining logistics for customers across the region.

Vaino Gennaro has been appointed managing director of DirectOut LLC and will oversee all U.S. operations.

QuickLink Expands U.S. Reach With Midwich Distribution

QuickLink announced a new U.S. distribution partnership with Midwich. Midwich will distribute QuickLink’s full portfolio of remote production and live contribution tools to resellers and integrators across the United States. The collaboration expands access to QuickLink’s innovative solutions while providing Midwich’s customers with the technical expertise, support and market experience needed to deploy high-quality, low-latency video workflows efficiently.

Pro AV Around the World

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AtlasIED announced multiple strategic distribution partnerships with U.K.-based Solstice Marketing, ProAUDIO-AVT, serving Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, and UpOut, based in Turkey. Solstice Marketing offers a full suite of AV solutions, with customer service being a primary driver for its team. Headquartered in Wrocław, and with offices in Warsaw (Warszawa), Kraków, and Gdynia, ProAUDIO-AVT has delivered high-quality audio solutions to customers throughout Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia for over 35 years. Based in Istanbul and specializing in AV technology, UpOut is entirely focused on improving the customer experience.