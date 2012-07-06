Roland Ships V-800HD Multi-Format Video Switcher

The Roland V-800HD Multi-Format Live Video Switcher is now shipping.

According to the company, the V-800HD Live Video Switcher is ideal for any live event or installation that requires the freedom to connect any type of source whether it be digital or analog, computer or video format.

The Roland V-800HD is a true multi-format video switcher boasting sixteen inputs and eight channels of mixing with independent scalers on the inputs and outputs allowing you to connect any video format including 3G, HD, SD, computer, digital, analog, SDI, and HDMI. It boasts a built-in multiviewer with HDMI output and supports input/output resolutions up to 1080/60p including 3G SDI. The V-800HD is HDCP compliant which allows you to mix Blu-ray content with computer and camera sources for live production. The newly developed key-compositing engine, assignable crosspoints, and internal multi-zoom function make the V-800HD ideal for any live production or installed application.