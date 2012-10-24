DIGI Awards Entry Deadline Nov. 2nd

The deadline for entry in the DIGI Awards – the only industry award program that recognizes the outstanding integrators, content providers and also this year product manufacturers focusing on digital signage– is November 2nd, 2012.



There are three master categories for this year's DIGI Awards:

• New Products (for the Digital Signage market) - this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products for digital signage

• Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of digital signage systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc) - this category is for integrators, installation companies, or end-users to enter interesting or innovative digital signage applications they were involved in

• Content (actual digital content produced for a client–text, messaging, and/or video–that runs on a digital signage system); this category is for Content creators/designers, or the end-users of that content, to enter.

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATION/DESIGN:

Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

Retail Roll-out, National

Interactive Technology Roll-out

Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc)



Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology



BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

Best Content, Interactive

Best Content, Advertising



BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays

Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

Best New Display Device, Small Screen

Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

Best New Audience Measurement tool for Digital Signage



