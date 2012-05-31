Covid Luxi Presenter

- Covid will be demonstrating its Luxi patent pending Presenter Products at InfoComm 2012.
- Covid will be performing live, in-booth demonstrations of this new product. Luxi Presenter Products offer simple, scalable and easy to use options by daisy-chaining multiple transmitter and receiver boxes to form systems compared to traditional interfaces, switchers, splitters and matrix switchers.
- The 110 models can transmit HDMI, RS232 signals and remote power over a single Cat6 cable. The 150 models come equipped with a built in scaler for mixed signal formats and resolutions. Plus can transmit additional VGA/audio and DisplayPort signals.
- These small compact units are easily hidden under tables, above projectors and racks.