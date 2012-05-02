BTX Pro Plates and Panels

BTX (Booth C7342) Pro Plates and Panels are available as standard anodized aluminum wall plates and panels, laminated aluminum color wall plates, formed anodized aluminum plates, and anti-bowing flanged heavy-duty panels.

Offering complete customization and complementing any décor, BTX's color wall plates are available in white, black, red, green, blue, and yellow, and in up to six-gang configurations. The stylish plates feature a unique two-layer laminate over the aluminum that can be engraved to create a clean and eye-popping look in any commercial environment.

The formed anodized aluminum wall plates are flush with the wall only at the edge of the bezel, making them ideal solutions for uneven surfaces. Available in single and double-gang configurations, the plates are thicker and more durable than other solutions on the market, and feature an elegant brushed finish in clear or black for a sophisticated look.

The company has bolstered its rack panel offering with flanged heavy-duty anodized aluminum panels. Even when punched with the maximum number of cutouts, the new black, one-eighth inch thick, one-piece bent flanged panels have the extra strength needed to eliminate bowing when attaching or removing cables. The heavy-duty panels are available in sizes up to 10-RU, as well as a 12-RU size.