DSE Extends Speaker Proposal Deadline to August 9

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has extended the submission deadline until August 9 for speaker proposals for its 2014 educational conference, to be themed, “Achieving ROI Success,” taking place February 11-13, 2014, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas.

According to Richard Lebovitz, DSE Editorial Director, DSE is now organizing educational Oversight Committees to be comprised of industry experts who will recommend topics, review proposals and approve presentations for each of the seven tracks and four of the pre-show events in the DSE 2014 conference. These Educational Oversight Committees will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness and timeliness.

While topics other than those recommended will be considered, the proposal must make a clear case for its inclusion. DSE is especially interested in proposals from end-users, network operators, ad agencies and brand marketers willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences.

Prior to submitting your proposal, please review each committee's topic suggestions at: digitalsignageexpo.net/speaker-resources

Because there will be 28 conference seminars, applicants are advised that space on the DSE 2014 conference program is limited, and DSE will be able to use only a certain number of the suggested topics and proposals.

Proposals should align with DSE 2014 Tracks, which include:

• Digital Signage Fundamentals

• Interactive Technology

• Digital Out-of-Home Networks

• Hardware, Software & Connectivity

• Network Design, Management & Operations

• Content University

* Special Interest (The Connected Consumer: Retail, Transportation, Restaurants, Sports Venues)

Proposals can also be submitted for the following DSE 2014 Pre-Show events: DOOH Network Operators Conference; Digital Signage in Restaurants: Challenges and Solutions for Fast Casual and QSR; Mobile Technology & Its Implications for Digital Signage; and Design Directions: Dynamic Digital Environments.

Lebovitz said, “DSE’s conference education will focus exclusively on what is most relevant to attendees in 2014. Our attendees, who include 40 distinct end-user types from the U.S. and over 70 foreign countries, are primarily interested in how to successfully deploy and manage a digital signage system within their particular venue or venues. We are therefore looking for thought-provoking topics that will help our attendees achieve those goals.”