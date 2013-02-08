Lectrosonics Debuts DNT BOB 88 Dante Breakout Box

- Lectrosonics has released the DNT BOB 88 Dante Breakout Box for use with the company’s ASPEN Dante network processor or other Dante hardware.
- The DNT BOB 88 is a high quality, general purpose interface designed to transmit and receive line level analog audio signals via a Dante network. This new breakout box creates a bidirectional digital snake for stage productions, sending audio to a remote recording location in a courtroom complex, or delivering audio to remote amplifiers and loudspeakers in a stadium.
- With the DNT BOB 88, analog inputs are converted to digital and appear on the network as transmit channels. Audio for the analog outputs is taken from subscriptions to transmit channels on the network from other sources. When connected to a network, each DNT BOB 88 break out box will appear as a separate device in the Dante Controller software interface. The unit operates as a native Dante device with automatic device discovery and clock configuration using standard Ethernet hardware. High quality A/D and D/A converters ensure audio quality.
- The new DNT BOB 88 Dante Breakout Box features 8 balanced line level analog inputs, 8 balanced line level analog outputs, Dante primary and secondary ports, 8 Dante network outputs, and 8 Dante network inputs. The DNT BOB 88 is Gigabit compatible and AVB (Audio Video Bridging) ready.
- The new Lectrosonics DNT BOB 88 makes signal management on a Dante network a snap. Audio delivered to input 1 appears as Dante transmit channel 1 for that device on the network. Input 2 appears as Dante transmit channel 2, and so on. Any Dante device on the same network can then subscribe to the transmit channels and process or route the audio as required. In a similar manner, each receive channel can subscribe to any transmit channel on the network and the received audio will be delivered to the analog output of the same number. Receive channel 1 appears at analog output 1, receive channel 2 to output 2, and so on.
- Dante is a high performance digital audio networking solution that offers many benefits to users and manufacturers of equipment for Live Sound, Install, Recording or other Pro Audio markets. The new Lectrosonics DNT BOB 88 is a versatile addition to a system that offers numerous advantages. Being fully Dante compatible, the DNT BOB 88—and the ASPEN Dante network processor—provides plug-and-play technology with automatic discovery and easy signal routing, reduced cost and complexity when creating an audio network, sample accurate playback synchronization, low system latency, support for 1 Gpbs networks, and a scalable, flexible network topology that supports a large number of senders and receivers among its core features.
- “The DNT BOB 88 is the perfect complement to our ASPEN Dante network processor and makes an equally compelling choice for use on any Dante network," said Gordon Moore, vice president of sales at Lectrosonics. "This new interface makes it easy to manage audio inputs and outputs on a network and accomplishes this with plug-and-play simplicity using IP standards-based technology that functions over existing infrastructure and hardware. I’m confident AV integrators and live sound professionals will find this unit to be a most versatile addition to their arsenal of tools when creating networked audio systems.”
- The Lectrosonics DNT BOB 88 Dante Breakout Box carries a MSRP of $1905.00. The unit is available now.