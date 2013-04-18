Bose PowerMatch Amplifier Line

Bose Professional builds on its proprietary PowerMatch amplifier technology platform with three additional models of configurable professional power amplifiers.

Bose engineers have optimized audio performance with a robust Class-D amplifier and power supply design that together are uniquely capable of maintaining top performance even with unexpected variations in AC line voltage, rack temperature, and output load conditions. Each amplifier is capable of combining two or four output channels, creating flexible options to drive different power levels and loudspeaker impedances.

The full PowerMatch amplifier line now includes the following models: PM8500, 8 channels, 4000 watts total rated power; PM8250, 8 channels, 2,000 watts total rated power; PM4500, 4 channels, 2000 watts total rated power; PM4250 (4 channels, 1000 watts total rated power. Network versions (PM8500N, PM8250N, PM4500N, PM4250N) are also available for each model, which enable control and monitoring over standard ethernet.

All models deliver flat frequency response, wide dynamic range, and low distortion regardless of output level. All models are housed in a 2U chassis and require standard AC circuits.