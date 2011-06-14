Juice Goose Adds Surge Protection Products

Juice Goose will be presenting new products at InfoComm 2011.
- The Juice Goose iP 1520 (top) and the Juice Goose XST-400 battery back up unit.
- The Juice Goose iP 1520 is rated at 20 amps and includes AC line filtration and surge protection in a Tour Class chassis.
- The iP 1520 communicates via standard TCP/IP or RS232 communication using the on-board web server or any commercial or proprietary control system. Features include two fail-safe switches on the chassis in case of data network failure. List price is $599.00.
- In addition, the JuiceBox offers a 25 foot long power cord attached to an all steel chassis with six switched AC outlets. The JuiceBox is available in a fifteen amp or twenty amp design (JB 6-15 and JB 6-20). Both models feature over current protection with a tolerant, thermal circuit breaker, a lighted power switch and an unswitched outlet.
- List price for the JuiceBox is $149 (15 amp) or $169 (20 amp).
- The new XST Series includes three models of stand-by battery back up units: 400VA, 600VA and 800VA. Each product monitors the power line and switches to battery in the event of a blackout. Each comes with a two year warranty and a $25,000 connected equipment protection policy. List prices are $77 (400VA), $91 (600VA) and $115 (800VA).