Optoma Introduces New Projectors with Eco+

- Optoma has introduced the TW631-3D and TX631-3D, two new 3500 ANSI lumen projectors with Eco+, a suite of features that reduces power consumption by up to 23 percent, while increasing lamp life by up to 42 percent.
- Available now, the WXGA resolution TW631-3D carries a price tag of $749, while the XGA TX631-3D is available for $649.
- According to Jon Grodem, Optoma’s senior director of product and marketing, both projectors feature Optoma’s newly-introduced Eco+ mode, which evaluates the brightness level of the content and dynamically reduces the lamp intensity to match the scene. The result is content with superb black levels, substantially reduced power consumption and a reduced carbon footprint, all while increasing lamp life.
- Another energy saving improvement of the Eco+ suite is an update to the familiar AV Mute feature. Traditionally, when selected, AV Mute would simply blank/mute the projected image while the lamp continued to burn at full intensity. With the new Eco+ AV Mute, lamp intensity is reduced by up to 30 percent, thereby reducing power consumption by up to 70 percent with the additional benefit of prolonged lamp life. The TW631-3D and TX631-3D also incorporate Quick Resume, a time and energy saving feature that enables the projector to be restarted instantly after it has been powered off.
- Both projectors are 3D-PC ready, feature a 7-watt speaker system, and provide a full complement of I/O ports, including HDMI 1.3, two VGA-in, VGA-out, composite video, audio-in, audio-out, RS232 and mini USB to ensure that users will always be able to connect to a broad range of source devices. An RJ45 port is also included, along with Crestron RoomView to facilitate streamlined IT administration with advanced network command and control features. And a built-in closed captioning decoder displays text from videos that have closed captioning embedded in the signal without requiring additional components. Both the TW631-3D and the TX631-3D also offer wireless capabilities via an accessory VGA WiFi dongle. A top-loading lamp design simplifies lamp replacement, saving time and money.
- A full-featured IR remote with mouse and laser pointer is also included as standard equipment, and both projectors come with Optoma’s 3-Year Express Replacement Service warranty, with the lamp covered for 1 year.