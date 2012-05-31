PESA PRO AV Router Switcher

PESA has expanded its PESA PRO line of professional AV routers with the new PRO-3GSDI-1616 Routing Switcher.
- The PRO-3GSDI-1616 supports all common SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals, as well as embedded audio and other ancillary data required for HD-SDI and DVB/ASI sources. The new router will be featured at InfoComm 2012 (Booth N1327).
- Positioned at a more competitive price point, the PESA PRO line includes several new features that make it attractive for small to mid-sized video switching environments, according to the company. The product line is ideal for SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G-SDI switching applications in digital cinema, telemedicine, O&P, high-end presentation rooms, satellite imaging, military command centers, and simulation/visualization environments.
- Two models are available: the PRO-3GSDI-1616-C and the PRO-3GSDI-1616-PB, which includes a local pushbutton control panel. Both models feature an internal power supply and can have multiple remote control panels added via an Ethernet interface.
- The PRO-3GSDI-1616 supports standard data rates from 50Mbps to 3Gbps and video transports up to 1080p/60. All inputs are auto-equalized. For digital cinema high definition video distribution requirements, it can be configured to switch SMPTE 372M dual-link HD-SDI in configurations up to 8x8.
- With standard SMPTE formatted outputs, each signal is auto-sensed and re-clocked to the appropriate transport stream. Signals can be re-clocked up to 100m for 1080p/60. For non-standard formats, re-clocking circuitry can be set to bypass mode. Two independent reference inputs allow easy selection of genlock from a black burst or tri-level sync source.
- The PRO-3GSDI-1616's compact 1 RU frame design features front load, hot swappable card sets, and includes space for an optional redundant power supply and controller module. It is also compatible with PESA's Cattrax graphical user control interface, which supports comprehensive configuration, diagnostics, and monitoring of the full line of PESA router frames. The software is installed on a host PC running the Windows operating system and communicates via an Ethernet port located on each router.