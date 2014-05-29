Screen Innovations Black Diamond

- Screen Innovations (SI) has enlarged Black Diamond, the world’s most popular ambient-light-rejecting screen and the ideal choice for commercial integrators who need Black Diamond quality in a larger format. The largest Black Diamond screens to date feature 1.4 gain in new sizes: 16:9 120-inch and 2.35:1 150-inch, in Fixed and Zero Edge formats. The larger Black Diamond screens, as well as other recently designed additions to the SI family, continue to make SI the fastest growing screen company in the world.
- Black Diamond, the world’s only vertical and horizontal ambient-light-rejecting screen, has a multi layer optic that reflects only the light generated by the projector resulting in a 900 percent boost in contrast. Additionally, Black Diamond is the only screen that greatly benefits dark environments by reducing light scatter by over 75 percent. The result is the richest, sharpest image, with the best blacks now available from a screen.
- Ryan Gustafson, president of Screen Innovations, announced, “At SI, we believe innovation means that a design is never complete, just more perfect with each iteration. He continued, “We are excited to announce that plans are underway to invest in and expand our production capability to better support today’s large display needs. Our customers asked, and we delivered.”
- All Black Diamond screens feature active 3D capabilities and are future-proofed and 4K ready. Screen sizes start at 80-inch fixed, curved, motorized, and popular Zero Edge formats.