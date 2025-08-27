How This BRILLIANT LED Technology Enhances the Classroom

Waukesha County Technical College, a public community college founded in 1923 west of Milwaukee, upgraded its Building B lecture hall with LED video screens from SNA Displays. Audio/video integrator Camera Corner Connecting Point (CCCP) led the facility upgrade, partnering with SNA Displays to provide 1.5mm BRILLIANT Interior LED video technology.

“Working with SNA Displays has been an outstanding experience from start to finish,” said Jason Hussong, account manager at CCCP. “Their team consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, technical expertise, and a clear commitment to excellence throughout the entire project. The final result not only met but exceeded our expectations as well as WCTC’s in terms of quality, performance, and visual impact. SNA Displays takes great pride in their work, and it truly shows. We’re thrilled with the outcome and look forward to future collaborations.”

Designed to accommodate a large number of students for campus events, presentations, and large classes, the lecture hall now features two large-format dvLEDs facing the auditorium’s three sections of seating. The venue also includes high-end audio and lighting, making it an ideal space for interactive and instructional sessions.

The twin LED displays are wall-mounted at the front of the large amphitheater-style lecture hall with a retractable wall that splits the space into two rooms, each with their own fine-pitch video screen. Both displays measure approximately 7.4x13.1 inches (1,440x2,560 pixels) and process a combined 7.4 million pixels.

“Large-format LED is definitely the ideal medium for a platform that needs to communicate clearly over a large space like this,” said Jackie Lavoie, senior director of global channels at SNA Displays. “With the help of dvLED, Waukesha County Technical College has created a space that is as versatile as it is functional, making a valuable investment in both the school and its students. It was a pleasure working with Camera Corner once again to help bring this to life. We're proud to have them as part of our Preferred Partner Program and look forward to continuing to grow our already strong relationship.”