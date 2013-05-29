RelampIt Hires New Marketing Talent

- RelampIt has hired Brian Hallahan to help coordinate new programs within its marketing department.
- According to the company, Brian’s energy, experience and enthusiasm create the right cocktail to push the RelampIt marketing department to a new level.
- Brian will be involved with reimagining the RelampIt brand, cultivating language for new RelampIt markets and working with the RelampIt sales staff to develop more successful campaigns and materials.
- Gina Sansivero, partner, sales and marketing at RelampIt said: “With marketing experience in the entertainment, technology and printing industries, Brian brings a lot of creativity and proven analytical skills to the table. We are looking to continue to establish a brand that is well recognized in the industry as well respond to the changing technologies and revitalize the company. Brian will be an integral part of this path moving forward.”
- RelampIt provides relamping services for the projection display industry. RelampIt has developed a process that allows projection lamps to be reclaimed and renewed at a reduced cost without compromising lifetime or performance. RelampIt also offers a no charge projector lamp recycling service. The RelampIt Projector Lamp Recycling Center focuses on reducing waste and environmental contamination from the lamps found in projectors.