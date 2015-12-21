Roland Ships the Portable V-1HD Video Switcher

The What: Roland has announced shipment of its V-1HD Video Switcher, an easy-to-use, compact and portable switcher that can accommodate up to four HDMI audio/video sources with resolutions up to 1080p and features a host of professional compositing effects and creative video switching capabilities.

The What Else: “The new V-1HD is ideal for supporting both live events and presentations, as well as small broadcast setups for enterprise video users, K-12 schools and house-of-worship environments. It is also an amazing creative tool for visual artists or musicians who want to add video switching to their performances, create YouTube videos, mix content for online streaming and more,” said Christian Delfino, vice president of sales and marketing for the Roland Professional A/V division. “It’s the most affordable four-channel HD video switcher that includes a hardware interface, video FX and audio mixing/FX, making it a complete portable video switching and control solution.” The V-1HD can also be controlled by the companion PC/Mac or iPad application when connected by USB.

The Roland V-1HD provides switching for up to four HDMI A/V sources including cameras, computers, tablets, smartphones, and Blu-ray players, due to its HDCP copy protection support. Its high-definition output can be switched between 720p (from 720p inputs), 1080i or 1080p. In either 1080i or 1080p output mode, the V-1HD can accept both 1080p and 1080i input signals simultaneously, allowing use with a range of sources. It has a 12-channel audio mixer for mixing stereo audio from HDMI and external stereo audio sources and its dedicated microphone input. The V-1HD includes two HDMI program and preview outputs and a stereo audio output.

The Bottom Line: The V-1HD features a clean, intuitive control layout with multi-function buttons and knobs and a large T-handled T-Fader for key and transition operations. Its rugged construction ensures long-term reliability even under the most demanding conditions of portable and professional use.