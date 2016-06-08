Roland OHRCA Platform at InfoComm

Roland Pro A/V (booth C10536) is showing its complete range of professional audio and video solutions at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas.

The Roland M-5000 and M-5000C Live Mixing Consoles are Roland’s first products based on the OHRCA platform, which stands for “Open High-Resolution Configurable Architecture” and which provides a flexible, 96kHz native processing platform for installed or touring audio system design. The M-5000 and Roland’s REAC Ethernet transport protocol take the guesswork out of integrating a “best-in-class” live audio system that can include multiple audio consoles, personal mixers for musicians, hardware recording and audio transport and networking from multiple locations, allowing management of up to 300 inputs and 296 outputs at 96kHz. The M-5000 also provides seamless integration with other digital audio protocols including Dante and MADI, and Roland will be premiering Waves SoundGrid integration at the InfoComm show. The M-5000C maintains the quality and many features of the popular flagship M-5000 but in a compact format, making it ideal for theaters, portable churches, OB trucks/vans, touring or any application demanding power and flexibility in a small footprint all at an affordable price.

The Roland V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher is a Hybrid 2 M/E switcher and processor for live events that combines the features of a production switcher with the power and scaling capabilities of a presentation switcher. Up to two operators can simultaneously switch and control functions on the Roland V-1200HD to independent program outs using the dedicated V-1200HDR Control Surface or free downloadable Remote Control Software (RCS). The V-1200HD can also control up to seven remote PTZ cameras and includes a 16-channel audio mixer with audio embedding and de-embedding, making it the ideal all-in-one solution for multiple applications.

Also on display is the Roland V-1HD Video Switcher, an easy-to-use, compact and portable switcher that can accommodate up to four HDMI audio/video sources with resolutions up to 1080p and features a host of professional compositing effects and creative video switching capabilities. The V-1HD provides switching for up to four HDMI A/V sources including cameras, computers, tablets, smartphones and even Blu-ray players, thanks to its HDCP copy protection support. It has a 12-channel audio mixer for mixing stereo audio from HDMI and external stereo audio sources and its dedicated microphone input. The V-1HD includes both HDMI program and multi-view preview outputs and a stereo audio output. Additionally, the V-1HD can also be controlled by the companion PC/Mac or iPad application when connected by USB.

The Roland XS-Series Multi-Format AV Matrix Switchers are flexible all-in-one solutions for applications that require seamless switching, input and output scaling, image cropping and screen processing. Featuring up to 23 different operation and switching modes, the XS Series provides switching of eight HDMI/HD component RGB/composite/S-video and audio inputs to up to 4 HDMI or HDBaseT output destinations with built-in scalers – enabling split-picture, resizing, flipping and rotating, spanning and switching across multiple screens, making them ideal scaler solutions for LED wall processors. Support for RS-232C, network and iPad, PC and Mac control allows users various options for operation and programming.

Roland Pro A/V is dedicated to providing intuitive products for a wide range of applications including live sound, house-of-worship, corporate A/V, rental houses, municipalities and wherever audio and video professionals demands requite excellence in both performance and functionality.