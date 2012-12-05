Presentation Products Acquires Presentation Media

- Presentation Products, Inc. has acquired Presentation Media, an audiovisual integration firm based in Fairfield, NJ.
- The integrated team of certified designers, engineers, programmers, and technicians will combine strengths and resources to set a new standard for the world of audiovisual design/build firms. Both fast-growing companies share complimentary client portfolios, common strategy, and a focus on providing cutting edge AV to the corporate and education markets.
- “Presentation Products has made a strong commitment to Presentation Media’s customers,” said Orin Knopp, president, CEO and founder of Presentation Products. “This acquisition marks an exciting time in our continual growth and we look forward to providing innovative unified communications systems and services to this important group of new clients.”
- Presentation Media, a NJ-based audiovisual integrator with a focus on Green solutions, offers AV services to a host of prestigious clients such as Dow Jones, Daiichi Sankyo, and Benjamin Moore Paints. Carol Emmens, president of Presentation Media, will transition her wealth of industry knowledge into a new role with Presentation Products as a consultant to ensure a seamless transition and continued service to existing and new clients alike.