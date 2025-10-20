Pixel Power Acquired by Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications will acquire Pixel Power Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rohde & Schwarz, representing a strategic alignment for both companies. The move enables Imagine to offer broadcast customers an extensive portfolio of live production and playout solutions, while allowing Rohde and Schwarz to focus on its core operations in test and measurement, technology systems, and networks and cybersecurity. The acquisition is expected to close in 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

“This alignment not only opens up exciting new opportunities to scale our innovation but also ensures customers benefit from more tailored solutions, improved support, and a stronger foundation for evolving workflows,” added James Gilbert, deputy CEO of Pixel Power. “Our team is energized by the possibilities ahead and ready to help in shaping the next chapter of broadcast technology.”

Imagine and Pixel Power have a shared vision for the IP and cloud-based future of broadcast and digital streaming markets. This strategic acquisition enables Imagine to immediately broaden its live production ecosystem and playout offerings via integration of Pixel Power’s software-defined, deploy-anywhere platforms—bringing together complementary approaches, technologies, and engineering expertise that will provide customers with deeper integration possibilities and a broader set of tools to meet every need.

The addition of Pixel Power’s PRISMON multiviewer, which delivers powerful master control and cloud capabilities, will complement the ultra-low-latency production capabilities of Imagine’s popular SNP Multiviewer and enable Imagine to offer the most comprehensive portfolio of IP and IP-hybrid multiviewer solutions available on the market.

Imagine will maintain the Cambridge facility, combine Pixel Power’s existing support with Imagine’s care and services team, and fully support all current global customers and the installed base for Pixel Power’s PRISMON, Gallium, and StreamMaster platforms.

“We are proud of the achievements of Pixel Power, and we are confident that Imagine is the right home for their continued growth and expansion," said Thorsten Sauer, CEO of Pixel Power and VP media solutions of Rohde & Schwarz. “This move allows us to focus more deeply on our core operations and customer base while ensuring that we pass the reins to a new owner who cares deeply about our customer base and will take the business to the next level.”

Pixel Power customers and partners can expect the same level of service, now backed by Imagine’s focused broadcast industry resources and expertise. All parties are firmly focused on continuity and are working together to ensure a smooth and collaborative transition.