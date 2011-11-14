MAP Unveils RackLink Suite

Fairfield, NJ--Middle Atlantic Products has unveiled its RackLink suite of products that feature extensive monitoring and preemptive support functions.
- RackLink products are capable of maintaining AV system reliability through automatic actions that include automatic reboot, turning on emergency fans, and shutting down equipment for safety in overload or over-temperature conditions.
- The RackLink system can be configured and managed for any level system, ranging from simple to complex: it can be managed locally or remotely via its standard browser-based user interface and integrates easily with control systems via its open-architecture API. Accessibility ranges from local to RS-232, remote IP and web browser. Free mobile apps that provide instantaneous insight and control of any installed RackLink system are available for iPhone/ iPad and Android devices.
- In addition to offering essential functions expected of any power management system, including local, remote and automatic reboot of individual outlets and dry contacts, the RackLink system also provides proactive power management. These practical features include input voltage and temperature monitoring, as well as user-defined monitoring of thresholds and logging and issuing of email alerts if monitored values breach thresholds. All this functionality ensures that system downtime is minimized and system performance is optimized.
- “Building the open platform architecture into RackLink was a priority,” said Murray Williams, Middle Atlantic electrical/electronic product manager. “It was important for us to develop a system that offers cloud functionality without being dependent on it. The key advantage of this is its ability to integrate seamlessly into any environment regardless of the platform or communication requirements.”
- RackLink units are available in 15A and 20A rackmount and in-line models, with controlled or monitor-only capabilities.