DIGI Awards Deadline Extended to Oct. 6

The DIGI Awards– the industry's most established, comprehensive, and prestigious Award program that recognizes the best digital signage applications, content, and new products, is still open for entry. Due to international demand from top digital signage design, rollout, and product providers, we are extending the entry deadline to Oct. 6.

2011 DIGI Award Categories:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology



BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising



BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based



JUDGE’S CHOICE AWARD

