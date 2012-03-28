StrandVision Offers Free Software to Houses of Worship

StrandVision Digital Signage has announced that it is offering a free digital signage software system to churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other places of worship. Qualified House of Worship customers receive one Basic Digital Signage Software package for free. The Basic Package normally sells for $499.99 per year. The House of Worship offer is a full-license that is free for five years (over $2,499 value) solely for churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other public places of worship.

The StrandVision Digital Signage Basic Package offer includes 80 hours per week of digital signage playback time for one playback location, 50 fully customizable pages that can be used to display text, including scrolling text and newsfeed crawls, graphics, photos and animated weather radar. It also includes page dwell time controls, advanced page scheduling, access to RSS feeds and five user-defined databases for membership, music, calendar and other lists, as well as 10MB of data, image and sound storage.

The system also can be configured to display prayer requests from the StrandVision Prayer Portal that are entered by members of the congregation.

Administrators simply log onto StrandVision’s cloud-based digital signage console to select and design their pages. Organizations must supply their own high-speed Internet connection, a standard television, such as a flat-screen LCD, and a personal computer to complete the system. StrandVision includes limited training/consulting/technical services and can also assist with additional digital signage player hardware and installation needs.

“Digital signage is a great way to communicate with members of congregations to make them aware of prayer requests, upcoming services and events and even to carry information to help members participate during services,” said Mike Strand StrandVision founder and CEO. “This offer enables organizations to use the complete capabilities of the full-function, StrandVision Digital Signage system for five years at no cost. The system provides the flexibility to create, update and schedule content anytime from anywhere and they will not have to spend a dime for their digital signage software services.”

Qualifying organizations must complete a registration form and be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Upgrades from the free digital signage product to the Streaming Video or higher digital signage software packages are available for the difference in list price less the 15% nonprofit discount. StrandVision digital signage players or other hardware devices are available for a 2% nonprofit discount. Interested parties should visit http://www.strandvision.com/free_digital_signage_for_house_of_worship.html for more information and to apply for the free five-year StrandVision Basic Package.