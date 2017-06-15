QSC Integrates Q-SYS Platform With Atlona Solutions

QSC (booth 5645) and Atlona (booth 3961) have formed a collaboration to co-develop plugins for the Q-SYS Platform. These plugins provide networked audio stream compatibility with Atlona OmniStream AVoIP products, and offer direct system control for CLSO Series video switchers. This integration will be on display in the QSC and Atlona booths at InfoComm 2017.

The OmniStream plugin allows the Q-SYS Platform to ingest a direct audio stream from encoders as it does for any other input, and Q-SYS can process, route, and mix those audio channels anywhere on the network. The CLSO Series plugin enables direct control of switcher operations from within Q-SYS user control interface.

“Atlona is an ideal partner for QSC, as they offer a solid and reliable video distribution infrastructure that pairs perfectly with Q-SYS,” said Mike Brandes, product manager, Installed Systems, QSC. “One of the key capabilities of the Q-SYS Platform is its unique ability to easily integrate with third-party devices. These plugins offer cutting-edge, native integration for Atlona products for corporate enterprise environments.”

“We are very excited to partner with QSC and deliver solutions that minimize complexity for the integrator,” said David Shamir, director of product management for Atlona. “Our best-in-class OmniStream platform and CLSO Series are now enhanced by adding easy and direct control through one of the most powerful IT-based platforms in industry.”

At InfoComm, both QSC and Atlona will demonstrate these plugins and allow visitors to switch between two networked video sources. At the QSC booth, attendees will notice how Q-SYS controls the video switching and pulls the appropriate audio stream from the network and mixes audio from other sources.