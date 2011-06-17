InfoComm Looks to the Future

by Derek Dellinger



With estimates of over 32,000 in attendance at InfoComm 2011, as of press time, this year’s conference demonstrated a steady growth over previous year’s shows that is expected to continue into 2012.

“We’re good indicator of what’s going on in the industry, the recovery within the industry,” says Randal A. Lemke, executive director and CEO for InfoComm International. “It’s certainly a lot different than it was end of 2008 and 2009 and a lot of the last year.”

Chuck Wilson, executive director of the NSCA, expects particularly strong growth in two key areas, mass notification and video over network.

“Video over network is the big thing now, and mass notification is probably the fastest growing portion of the industry. I think that’s going to be a very high growth market,” says Wilson.

“I see an uptick in some of the major markets over the next year, especially in the healthcare market, applying unifying communication — integration of voice, video, data, digital signage, and so on,” he adds.

Wilson believes that the industry will grow 7-8 percent overall in the next year.

Digital signage and commercial 3D remain steady markets, with many, including Lemke, predicting that 3D will achieve “real buzz” in the next year. Adoption of AVB standards has continued to see grow, with numerous new developments at this year’s show, including Biamp's debut of Tesira, a DSP-based networked media system.

Lemke said that he expects next year to be equally as strong as this year’s show. “From what we’ve seen so far, [exhibitors] are all remaining where they are in terms of staying the same size,” Lemke said. “We usually know where we’re going to be by Friday afternoon. Vegas draws really well. We expect next year to be very strong.”

InfoComm 2012 will be held in Las Vegas. The conference will run from June 9-15, withexhibits from June 13-15.