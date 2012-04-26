EAW Avalon

- Avalon by EAW represents a departure from previous dance club loudspeaker systems, putting acoustical technology in a package that appeals to the design-conscious dance club market. The industrial design turns the loudspeaker inside out, mounting the exposed mid/high horn in front of the grille. The products released include the CLUB.two and CLUB.three. Each is a three-way system using a horn-loaded, efficient, coaxial mid/high compression driver. The CLUB.two includes four 12-inch LF cone transducers mounted in a vertically and horizontally symmetrical pattern and axially aligned with the mid/high section. The CLUB.three uses a single, 15-inch LF cone mounted in a triaxial configuration behind the mid/high section. In both cases, the symmetry allows for the application of slight mid/high delay to produce an apparent unified origin, as if output across the entire frequency range were originating from a single point.