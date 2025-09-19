Crystal Ballroom Gets Crystal-Clear Sound

The Crystal Ballroom recently underwent a transformative audio upgrade thanks to audiovisual supplier Tone Proper and the integration of PK Sound's T8 Robotic Line Source Modules, T18 subwoofers, and Tx26 Point-Source loudspeakers to deliver enhanced audio performance across all event types.

Originally constructed over a century ago, the venue has hosted legends like Little Richard and James Brown and touring stars like Billie Eilish and Katy Perry. The interior is filled with reflective surfaces, including floor-to-ceiling windows and a combination of lath and plaster construction. While contributing to the charm of the historic venue, these same attributes create a challenging acoustic environment.

“The space wasn’t designed for amplified sound and certainly not for the modern events they host now—but that’s exactly why PK’s T8 was the right choice,” said Nick Moon, owner of Tone Proper. “It’s the only solution we found that gives us the precision and flexibility to contain the sound where we want it and keep it away from where we don’t.”

(Image credit: Kat Nyberg / McMenamins)

To address Crystal Ballroom’s broad use—from intimate corporate events to full-scale concerts, Moon installed a complete system by PK Sound that included two T8 robotic line arrays comprised of eight boxes per side, twelve T18 subwoofers and a pair of Tx26 loudspeakers for front fills on the balcony. What sets PK Sound apart is the multi-axis robotic control afforded by the T8 solution. The vertical and horizontal dispersion of each element can be configured in real time, allowing the coverage pattern to be precisely adapted to each event’s needs without manual intervention.

“You can put the array up flat and, using PK’s integrated .dynamics software, shape the waveguide coverage after it’s in the air,” said Moon. “That means you don’t have to pull the system down to make changes. You can literally tune the room from the ground during soundcheck; that’s game changing.”

For Moon, the audio quality of the PK Sound system is just as impressive as its mechanical flexibility. “I’ve spent half my career in the studio world, making Top 100 records,” he said. “During that time, I found that a lot of speaker systems are great in one area but lack in others. Either they sound good but don’t have the tech, or they’re gimmicky and don’t deliver. PK Sound checks both boxes—it sounds good and does what the company says it does. In fact, the front of house engineer who mixes regional acts for the venue called the new system ‘groundbreaking’ in terms of power and clarity, remarking that he no longer has to push into the red to achieve impactful sound.”

The design of the T8 also addresses another common issue in live sound environments—low-frequency buildup behind the array. “Most boxes dump tons of low mids off the back,” explained Moon. “But, with the T8, I can walk behind the array and have a normal conversation. That’s a big deal, especially in houses of worship and small stages where you’re fighting against microphone feedback.”

(Image credit: Kat Nyberg / McMenamins)

While the Crystal Ballroom installation is a fixed system, Moon was so impressed with the PK Sound setup that he has added a second full rig to Tone Proper’s rental inventory, making the technology available for touring acts and mobile productions. “It’s flexible enough to be used on the fly, you don’t have to have everything figured out in advance,” he adds. “That’s a huge advantage for when time is tight, and a venue throws a curveball.”

As the brand’s exclusive North American distributor, ACT Entertainment played a critical role in supporting this installation. “ACT only carries premium brands and that really simplifies things for us,” noted Moon. “When I order parts or need any logistical help, they respond right away. ACT and PK both make you feel like part of the family.”