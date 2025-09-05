Yorkville Sound Unveils New Column PA Systems

(Image credit: Yorkville Sound)

Yorkville Sound is Column PA systems. The YXL Tower10 and YXL Tower12 are designed for performers and presenters who need a full-range solution that is powerful, lightweight, and easy to use.

“The YXL series has always offered power, performance, and affordability,” said Jeff Cowling, Yorkville Sound’s VP of sales and marketing. “We’re excited to bring these principles to a versatile tower format to reach new stages and help even more of our customers sound their best.”

These new models feature a 10 or 12-inch subwoofer, four 3-inch midrange drivers, and a high-frequency compression driver. The integrated 3-channel mixer offers mic, line, instrument, and Bluetooth connectivity including wireless stereo playback between two systems. Three voicing modes optimize the sound for live music, recorded playback, or speech. Both offer 1550 watts of peak power, and each weighs less than 42 pounds.

The speaker column can connect directly to the subwoofer or on the included extension for additional height, and each system also includes a subwoofer cover and gig bag for easy transportation.