How the Right Sound Bring Art Exhibition to Life

Branch Audiovisual partnered with 1 SOUND to design an audio system that matched the depth and scale of the artwork for Glass Life—a multi-screen video installation by artist Sara Cwynar. The exhibition, which examines how images influence perception and value, immerses viewers through layered moving visuals, text, and sound.

The installation features a Cannon C8i, three C5is, two Tower LCC44s, and a SUB310, powered by Powersoft amplifiers. Each speaker was mounted and aimed using custom color C-Clamps for Cannons, allowing precise positioning that blended with the exhibition’s visual composition.

Branch AV built the audio and video rack, outfitted with an Allen & Heath AH-AHM-16 Processing Matrix, Powersoft Q2404 and Q4804 amplifiers, and Blackmagic Design broadcast decks and converters. The visual elements incorporated three Christie DWU880A-GS projectors and three 55-inch LG 55UH5J-H displays, creating a cohesive multi-channel presentation.

“We are absolutely over the moon with the quality and results of this installation,” said Ryan Carman, Director of Technology at Branch AV. “The combination of 1 SOUND’s Towers and Cannons created a presence that was both powerful and refined—delivering a delicate and tasteful representation of the audio within Sara Cwynar’s Glass Life. The system complemented the immersive nature of the artwork beautifully.”

The technical team from the National Gallery handled the physical installation with precision. When Branch AV returned to tune the system, minimal adjustments were needed.

“I loved the speakers so much," Cwynar said. "They are beautiful, and instead of being incidental, they became an important visual part of the exhibition. The sound is great. I would love to work with 1 SOUND again in the future.”

The collaboration between Cwynar, Branch Audiovisual, and 1 SOUND highlights how intentional audio design can enhance visual art—creating a balanced, emotionally resonant experience for the viewer.