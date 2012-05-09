Optoma Expands EcoBright Line

Optoma has expanded its EcoBright line of lamp-free projectors with two LED projectors: the 300-LED lumen TL30W and the 500-LED lumen TL50W.

Intended for mobile professionals who want power, portability, and anytime, anywhere performance, both projectors offer wireless connectivity to any WiFi-capable PC, Smartphone, or tablet, and both also come with a built-in MS Office Viewer for PC-free operation.

Available now, the TL30W carries an end-user price $549, while the TL50W is available for $649. The projectors carry a premium warranty package: three-year Optoma Express Replacement Service warranty or 10,000 hours on light source, whichever comes first.

“Traveling professionals want great performance as well as convenience, and these two projectors offer the best of both,” said Jon Grodem, Optoma’s senior director of product and marketing. “And with business travelers relying more on tablets and Smartphones, the added convenience of being able to work PC-free, either through wireless connectivity with their portable devices or by pre-loading their content directly into the projector’s onboard memory, USB or SD card, is a tremendous advantage.”

Both the TL30W and TL50W deliver crisp images in WXGA resolution. Built with “power presentation on the go” concept, the compact 7.2-inch x 1.8-inch x 4.4-inch TL30W weighs only 1.4 lbs. and fits easily into any briefcase or handbag, yet its performance belies its small size. The TL50W delivers even more brightness in a slightly larger, 2.5 lb. package that measures 8.7-inch x 1.7-inch x 6.7-inch and will also fit comfortably into a briefcase.

Being in the EcoBright projector line, both models are adopting Solid State Illumination technology and use an LED light source.

While the TL30W delivers 300 LED lumens brightness, and the TL50W 500 LED lumens, both provide a contrast ratio of 3000:1. LED displays a wider color palette, and LED-projected images produce vivid colors. And for green-minded or budget-conscious users, Optoma’s LED lightsources typically last 20,000 hours and their non-lamp projectors enjoy strong brightness and color performance with minimal loss over their lifetime.