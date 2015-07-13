Panasonic Acquires MagicInk

- Panasonic has acquired MagicInk Interactive LLC, a New York City-based, privately-held provider of hardware, software and integration services for digital indoor networks. With the acquisition, Panasonic is expanding into other regions and markets. Panasonic also purchased MagicInk's AdSpaceInk brand, which provides large- and grand-format printing capabilities.
- "Our relationship with Panasonic Enterprise Solutions is rooted in mutual respect, shared values and optimism about the promise of the digital signage market," said MagicInk Founder and CEO Eddie Kreinik.
- Panasonic Enterprise Solutions has installed some of the largest HD LED video boards in the world, including "Big Hoss TV" at Texas Motor Speedway, the world's largest 4K Ultra High-Definition LED video board at Churchill Downs and the renovated Nasdaq Market Site Tower display in Times Square.
- Since its founding in 2008, MagicInk has completed more than 150 digital place-based installations, including the Perry Ellis boutique at Macy's Herald Square, Avon's corporate offices in New York City, the Kimberly Hotel's Upstairs rooftop bar in midtown as well as projects for Tag Heuer, Steve Madden, Hugo Boss and Kenneth Cole.