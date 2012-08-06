Corum Digital Corporation Acquires MediaTile

- Corum Digital Corporation has acquired the assets of California-based The MediaTile Company, a privately-held digital signage company based in Scotts Valley, California, which specializes in the development of SaaS-based digital signage products.
- This acquisition is designed to complement Corum Digital’s existing suite of digital signage products marketed under the firmCHANNEL brand.
- “MediaTile’s history of innovation in Digital Signage, loyal customers and distributors, and individual deployments approaching 1,000 screens made this acquisition a very important one for Corum Digital,” said Amedeo Tarzia, President and CEO of Corum Digital Corporation.
- “With the help of the Corum team, we will continue to grow our product lines and customer base while providing additional resources to all of our global clients," said Chuck Gose, MediaTile’s VP, Sales and Marketing.
