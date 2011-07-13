Crestron Adds 24-inch Touch Screen

Crestron announced that the V24-C 24-inch HD Touch Screen Display, the latest addition to its family of high-definition V-Panel touch screens, is now available.
- The V24-C blends full touch screen navigation, high performance graphics, and HD video with DigitalMedia 8G+ connectivity and a 24-inch high-definition widescreen display. The V24-C combines separate touch screens, TV displays, and computer monitors into one HD touch screen display. While simultaneously controlling the home or other facility, V24-C, connected to a Crestron DGE-2 Digital Graphics Engine, provides everything needed to access most popular digital media content, enjoy online videos and music, surf the Web, perform real-time onscreen annotation, and more without requiring a separate computer.
- Gesture navigation lets the user browse through music and movie libraries, scroll through TV channels and radio stations, and select any desired control app from a menu of colorful 3D icons. On-screen keyboard and mouse capabilities enable complete control of the embedded Web browser and other applications. A built-in USB port allows connection of a physical keyboard and mouse, providing the simplicity of traditional computer operation.
- Engineered to work with Crestron DigitalMedia 8G+ systems, the DGE-2 graphics engine (and related AV source wiring) is hidden up to 330 feet away back at the main equipment rack. All uncompressed HD audio/video, control, Ethernet and USB HID signals are transported directly to the V24-C through a single CAT5e wire or DM 8G Cable without the need for a separate receiver. The single-wire connectivity, together with V24-C’s slim and sleek design, produces exceptionally clean installations in any room.
- In addition to controlling lighting, AV presentation systems, home theaters, thermostats, and other systems, users can view content from multiple HD video sources such as DVD/Blu-ray players, PC and Mac computers, the Internet, video conferences, security cameras and more, in multiple full motion video windows on V24-C’s huge 24” widescreen.
- “Pairing V24-C V-Panel with our DGE-2 graphics engine lets you view virtually any video source you want, both HD digital and analog, using multiple full motion video windows,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of technology. “While having complete Crestron control at your fingertips, now you can also watch TV, DVDs and HD video, browse the Internet, or run a video conference and have plenty of screen space to do multiple things at once.”
- V24-C offers flexible mounting options for any setting, whether mounted flush in a wall, on a tabletop stand, or on an articulating arm.