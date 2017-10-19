NanoLumens and PixelFLEX Announce Settlement of IP Lawsuit

- NanoLumens has dismissed its patent infringement lawsuit against PixelFLEX LLC. According to NanoLumens CEO Richard Cope, PixelFLEX has joined the NanoLumens Partner Program and will now exclusively market NanoLumens Nixel Series flexible LED under the name "TrueFLEX Visualized by NanoLumens."
- "We welcome PixelFLEX to the NanoLumens Partner Program and we look forward to working with them as they roll out their TrueFLEX Visualized by NanoLumens' flexible LED displays," Cope said. “NanoLumens has invested millions of dollars and man hours in the development of pioneering innovations that have been justly recognized by the United States Patent Office. We stand behind our proprietary intellectual property and will continue to do everything we can to protect it against infringement. Our new relationship with PixelFLEX works to the benefit of everyone.
- “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with NanoLumens and are happy to have joined the NanoLumens Partner Program,” said Monty Rains, president and COO of PixelFLEX. “Through this joint effort, we believe that our customers will benefit from the NanoLumens technology."
- The NanoLumens Partner Program encompasses a stable of integration partners with extensive LED display installation experience that receive hands-on training with NanoLumens experts.
